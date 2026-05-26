Kevin Mier News: Makes two saves in win

Mier made two saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Mier couldn't do much when Robert Morales fired a powerful shot from just outside the box to beat him in the 31st minute but other than that showed his usual safety between the posts to allow his team to go for a come-from-behind win. With nine saves and just two goals allowed over his last three starts, the goalkeeper was a key piece on this Cruz Azul championship squad and showed why he got very close from a World Cup call-up.