Kevin Mier News: On bench Saturday

Mier (fracture) is on the bench in Saturday's visit to Pumas.

Mier is an option again following his recovery from a tibia fracture. Having played a few games with the U21 squad, the goalkeeper is close to returning to first-team action, but his comeback might be handled with caution given that the Cementeros have no need to take risks with Andres Gudino in good form. However, it's possible there will be a rotation in upcoming weeks, and Mier could play in one of two competitions between Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions Cup.