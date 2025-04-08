Kevin Mier News: Saves PK, allows two in win

Mier made a penalty save and allowed two goals during Saturday's 3-2 win over Pumas.

Mier couldn't do much when Ignacio Pussetto appeared unmarked in front of him in the 16th minute. Then, the only two shots he faced came from the penalty spot. He saved the first penalty just before halftime, preventing Nathan from putting the opposition ahead for the second time. On the other hand, Mier couldn't guess the side in Adalberto Carrasquilla's shot in the 81st minute. This was the first game with multiple goals alllowed for the goalkeeper after a stretch of four clean sheets and two goals allowed over the previous six starts. He'll try to bounce back next Saturday against America.