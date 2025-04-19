Kevin Mier News: Starting at Toluca

Mier (illness) is in the starting lineup for the weekend match against Toluca.

Mier was excluded from just one game due to gastroenteritis, regaining his usual spot as expected in the final regular-season clash. His inclusion leads Andres Gudino back to the bench, and that is expected to remain the case for the remaining rounds. Mier usually has decent clean sheet chances as his team doesn't face many shots, but Saturday's test is particularly tough against two of the league's top scorers Paulinho and Alexis Vega.