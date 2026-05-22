Kevin Mier News: Unbeaten in draw with Pumas

Mier recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Pumas.

Mier achieved a rather effortless clean sheet as he was tested only once during the first leg of the title matchup. Despite a few unconvincing performances earlier in the playoffs, the goalkeeper retained his starting role, and he kept his total at five goals conceded in as many knockout games. He'll need to stay focused ahead of a tough challenge in the return match against the UNAM side.