Kevin Muller News: Allows two in draw

Muller had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Muller let in two goals for the second match in a row during Sunday's draw. He's conceded a goal in each of the last seven games in a row, letting in 14 on 21 saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Gladbach for the next game on Saturday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests. Muller had allowed three goals on seven saves against the opponent during the last outing on Oct 19.