Kevin Muller News: Concedes one against Hoffenheim
Muller recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Hoffenheim.
Muller did well to prevent two shots Sunday but still couldn't earn a clean sheet, allowing one goal in the end. This marks his ninth straight game without a clean sheet, remaining at five in 25 appearances this season. He will look to change that and will have a decent chance when facing Kiel on March 16.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now