Muller made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus SC Freiburg.

Muller made at least two saves for a 15th consecutive game and is up to 60 saves in that span. On the other hand, this was his fifth straight outing with at least one goal against. Up next for FC Heidenheim is a meeting with F.C. Kobenhavn in UEFA Conference League on Thursday.