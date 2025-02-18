Kevin Muller News: Decent performance in net

Muller made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Mainz.

It would be hard to blame Muller for Heidenheim's loss to Mainz on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the 33 year old made three saves, two diving saves, two saves from inside his own box, and made ten recoveries. Muller has struggled in the Bundesliga this season, recording the sixth-worst save percentage in the league with a mark of 61.9. Still, it is encouraging to see him have a good performance despite the loss, and he will hope to have another one this Thursday against København in the Conference League.