Kevin Muller News: Struggles in loss

Muller made five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Muller faced eight shots during Sunday's loss, and conceded three goals with no help from the defense in front of him. Muller has shown some decent upside, but the midfield and defenders in front of him often struggle, leaving Muller on an island. If Muller's defense can improve he would have some impressive upside.