Kevin News: Makes bench Saturday

Kevin (foot) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.

Kevin returned to the matchday squad after the foot injury that had disrupted his momentum, with manager Marco Silva confirming his availability and stressing the importance of having the Brazilian available for the final three games of the season. Silva acknowledged he was not yet in his best physical condition, and the club opted to ease him back with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup. His return adds a valuable attacking threat for Fulham, with his reintegration into the starting role expected to follow as he builds his fitness back up.