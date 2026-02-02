Kevin came off the bench in the 71st minute and unleashed a lightning bolt in the 91st minute to pull Fulham level. He cut in from the left and curled a right footed strike from outside the box into the top right corner for his first Premier League goal. Ryan Sessegnon set it up by slipping him the return pass perfectly into his path. The strike looked like it had secured a point before Manchester United responded minutes later. Kevin has now recorded two goals and two assists over his last six appearances across all competitions for Fulham, underlining the strong form he is currently carrying.