Kevin Omoruyi Injury: Could be an option Sunday

Omoruyi has been battling ankle issues but was back on the training pitch this week and is now in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Lyon. The striker is shaping up as a game-time decision and will likely be a late call. His role under new coach Claude Puel hasn't change since he remains a rotational player in the frontline for the Aiglons.