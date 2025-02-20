Kevin O'Toole Injury: Misses out on preseason matches

O'Toole is claimed to have a lingering injury after missing all three preseason matches and is questionable for Saturday's match against Miami, according to Andrew Leigh of the Hudson River Blue.

O'Toole is in question for the season opener after not appearing once during the preseason missing all three of their Coachella games. Not much more on the situation is known, with more likely to be released ahead of Saturday's match. He is their regular starter at left-back, so he will hope to be fit, with Nicholas Cavallo as a possible replacement after playing during the preseason.