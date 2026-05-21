Kevin O'Toole Injury: Ruled out after surgery

O'Toole is sidelined for the time being following a procedure on his groin and abdomen, according to his club.

O'Toole won't play at least until after the World Cup break while the exact severity of his problems remains unclear. The left-back was initially a consistent starter, and losing him hurts the team both defensively and offensively on the flank. He has already been absent since April 25, with Nicholas Cavallo absorbing his playing time.