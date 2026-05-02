Kevin O'Toole Injury: Sidelined with leg injury

O'Toole is dealing with a leg injury that makes him unavailable for the time being.

O'Toole's has played all minutes in every MLS match this year, so losing him is a huge blow to the team. Nicholas Cavallo could take his place in the starting lineup for the duration of his recovery process. While the full extent of O'Toole's issue is uncertain, he should be expected to regain a major role as soon as he's healthy.