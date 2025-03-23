Fantasy Soccer
Kevin O'Toole headshot

Kevin O'Toole News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

O'Toole recorded one tackle (zero won), four clearances and six interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew.

O'Toole kept a clean sheet in Saturday's draw, his first of the season. He played well on the defensive end as he intercepted six passes, made four clearances, blocked two shots and won two duels. He also created one chance in his third consecutive match.

Kevin O'Toole
New York City FC
