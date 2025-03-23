Kevin O'Toole News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
O'Toole recorded one tackle (zero won), four clearances and six interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew.
O'Toole kept a clean sheet in Saturday's draw, his first of the season. He played well on the defensive end as he intercepted six passes, made four clearances, blocked two shots and won two duels. He also created one chance in his third consecutive match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now