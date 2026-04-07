Kevin Palacios Injury: Diagnosed with shoulder fracture

Palacios will remain out for more time after suffering a fracture of the right shoulder joint which will require surgery, per the club's medical report.

Palacios is expected to miss the remainder of the Clausura 2026 campaign given that he's dealing with an injury that usually takes several weeks to heal. This news limits the squad's attacking power, but they have recently recovered Ramiro Sordo, and Cristian Dajome scored off the bench in the last match, so those two wingers could see increased playing time in upcoming contests. Palacios' final numbers in the first half of 2026 were three shots (zero on goal), 29 crosses (eight accurate), 15 chances created and one assist over seven games played.