Kevin Palacios Injury: Picks up thigh issue

Palacios has been ruled out ahead of the week nine meeting with Cruz Azul because of a right thigh injury.

Palacios had started three consecutive games prior to this problem, featuring on the left flank and assisting once over that span. His absence forces a change in the starting squad, with Cristian Dajome included alongside Ezequiel Bullaude and Fran Villalba in the attacking midfield zone. It's currently unclear when Palacios will be able to play again, as it will depend on his recovery progress.