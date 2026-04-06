Kevin Palacios Injury: Sidelined with new injury
Palacios didn't play in Saturday's 1-1 draw with America after picking up a right shoulder issue, his team announced.
Palacios was expected to return from a thigh problem but was forced to sit out again, with his new injury yet to be assessed. Luckily for the Saints, Ramiro Sordo bounced back from a muscular blow, and Cristian Dajome scored off the bench Saturday, so those players could be viable options on the wings if Palacios remains out.
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