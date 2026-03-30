Kevin Palacios Injury: Training with ball

Palacios (thigh) has been pictured in training with the ball Monday while he continues to work towards his return to competitive action.

Palacios will look to play again in early April following a one-month absence due to his muscular problem. He made three consecutive starts before getting hurt, failing to score but providing one assist in that period. His eventual return would give the Laguneros a natural option in the left-wing position, where they have recently deployed Aldo Lopez and youngster Luis Gomez due to the absences of Palacios and Ramiro Sordo (thigh).