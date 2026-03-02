Kevin Palacios News: Creates four chances in draw

Palacios had one off-target shot, created four chances, sent in three crosses (two accurate) and suffered two fouls during Friday's 2-2 draw against Queretaro.

Palacios couldn't assist as he did on the previous match but remained Santos' best source of playmaking, putting his teammates in scoring positions more than anyone else. After a slow start of tournament, the winger is having some momentum going on, with 11 chances created and 18 crosses over the last three starts.