Kevin Palacios News: Provides assist in defeat

Palacios assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Leon.

Palacios headed a ball towards Ezequiel Bullaude, generating the chance for the visitors' lone goal Saturday. The Colombian ended a run of six league games without a goal involvement, while his eight crosses and four chances created represented season-high marks across the entire 2025/26 course. That playmaking uptick stemmed from him delivering corner kicks from the left side in the first game under new coach Roberto Tapia.