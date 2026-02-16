Kevin Palacios News: Seven crosses in home defeat

Palacios recorded seven crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Mazatlán.

Palacios attempted seven crosses but was unable to provide an assist as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat. Of his seven crosses, only one was from a corner, and three were accurate. In 13 starts this season, he has scored two goals and provided one assist. Of his 40 crosses this season, eight have been accurate, three of which came in this game.