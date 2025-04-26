Kevin Paredes Injury: Could miss remainder of season

Paredes (strain) was forced off injured during Saturday's clash with Freiburg and could be dealing with a season-ending injury according to coach Ralph Hasenhuttl. "It's probably a serious muscle injury, based on what he reported. That's probably it, I think. But it's not surprising: the boy was injured for almost a year, had a good game against Mainz, but you can see he's still missing a lot. We have to rely on players like him right now, because we're dealing with illness, injuries and other problems."

Paredes was forced off injured in the 62nd minute of the game after a foul on Patrick Osterhage. The American could miss the remainder of the season, and his replacement Jakub Kaminski could see increased playing time until he recovers.