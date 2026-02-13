Kevin Paredes Injury: Dealing with illness

Paredes didn't train Friday due to illness and is questionable to play against RB Leipzig on Sunday, according to manager Daniel Bauer.

Paredes was one of two players who didn't train Friday due to an illness, with Jesper Lindstrom being the other. Paredes is expected to return to training Saturday, and that will determine whether he's fit enough to feature Sunday or not. Paredes has been limited to just 129 minutes across four Bundesliga appearances (one start) this season, so his potential absence shouldn't generate a lot of movement in most fantasy formats.