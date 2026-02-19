Kevin Paredes Injury: Late call Saturday

Paredes (illness) is back in training and will be re-evaluated after the final session to determine whether he is fit for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, assistant coach Tobias Holm said in the press conference. "Kevin Paredes is also back on the pitch after his illness. We will assess after the final training session how much he is ready to handle."

