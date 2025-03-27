Kevin Paredes Injury: Late call to face Heidenheim

Paredes (foot) could be an option for Saturday's match against Heidenheim, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Paredes is seeing a huge announcement Friday, as he could be in for a return to face Heidenheim. This would be his first appearance on the team sheet all season due to the serious foot injury, hoping to make his debut. He did start in 15 of his 28 appearances last season and could capture a decent role once his legs are underneath him.