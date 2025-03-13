Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Paredes headshot

Kevin Paredes Injury: Not ready for return yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Paredes (foot) is progressing well in team training but will need some more time to come back, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference. "Things are looking better and better for Kevin Paredes - he's increasingly participating, but still needs to be careful in duels. Rogerio is back in team training. It will take some time for both of them, but the light at the end of the tunnel is already visible."

Paredes has made significant progress in team training as he recovers from a foot injury. He has yet to feature this season and remains unavailable for selection for now.

Kevin Paredes
VfL Wolfsburg
