Kevin Paredes Injury: Not ready for return yet

Paredes (foot) is progressing well in team training but will need some more time to come back, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference. "Things are looking better and better for Kevin Paredes - he's increasingly participating, but still needs to be careful in duels. Rogerio is back in team training. It will take some time for both of them, but the light at the end of the tunnel is already visible."

