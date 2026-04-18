Kevin Paredes Injury: Still out Saturday

Paredes (muscular) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin.

Paredes returned to full team training Thursday after managing muscular issues for around two months, but has been unable to earn a spot in the matchday squad despite the encouraging update posted by the club earlier in the week. Given his recent injury history, Wolfsburg opted to exercise caution rather than risk him before he is deemed fully ready. His availability for the coming fixtures will be monitored closely as the club looks to reintegrate him carefully through the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.