Kevin Paredes Injury: Suffers new injury

Paredes (muscular) suffered a new injury in training this week and will be sidelined for several weeks, according to WAZ.

Paredes battled back from a long term foot injury in January but is headed back to the sidelines after picking up a fresh muscle injury in training. The Wolves just can't catch a break on the injury front and this latest setback further thins out an already stretched attacking unit. That said, Paredes logged just one start across five appearances since his return so his absence should not shake up the starting XI.