Kevin Paredes Injury: Takes part in team training
Paredes (foot) was involved in team training Tuesday, according to his club.
Paredes has seen a major development in his health Tuesday, as the attacker has returned to the training pitch after almost three months out due to foot surgery. However, he did only participate in parts of training, still having been limited. Either way, this is good news, as a return should be on the horizon.
