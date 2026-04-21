Kevin Paredes Injury: Trains normally, should return

Paredes (muscular) returned to team training after around two months out and is in contention for a bench role in Saturday's clash against Gladbach, according to coach Dieter Hecking, per AZ/WAZ. "Kevin is looking good [in training], he is incredibly ambitious."

Paredes has been making a strong impression in training since his return and the positive assessment from coach Hecking is an encouraging sign heading into the weekend. The 22-year-old left winger has been sidelined since February and figures to ease back in through cameos off the bench rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup given the length of his absence. Wolfsburg will manage his workload carefully over the final stretch of the Bundesliga season, but his return is a welcome boost for a club that has been without one of their most direct attacking options for two months.