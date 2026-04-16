Kevin Paredes Injury: Trains with team again

Paredes (muscular) was back in full team training Thursday and could be in contention for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, the club posted.

Paredes has been managing muscular issues for around two months but his return to the training pitch alongside his teammates is an encouraging development heading into the weekend. Given his recent injury history, the club is likely to ease him back into a rotational role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup, but having him available again adds a useful depth option for Wolfsburg as they push through the final fixtures of the Bundesliga season.