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Kevin Paredes News: Available for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Paredes has served his one-match disciplinary suspension and rejoined the squad ahead of Saturday's crucial relegation clash against St. Pauli, according to BILD.

Paredes had been left out of the Bayern fixture following the same training altercation with Mohamed Amoura, with both players receiving fines in addition to their exclusion. Coach Dieter Hecking made clear that the matter is now closed and that Paredes is too important to be left out of the season finale against St. Pauli, with Wolfsburg needing every available attacking option for a fixture that will determine their Bundesliga status.

Kevin Paredes
VfL Wolfsburg
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