Kevin Paredes News: Back on bench
Paredes (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Augsburg.
Paredes is back on the bench for Saturday's clash against Augsburg after missing the last match due to illness. He has returned to training and is available again but does not reclaim a starting role. Having started in his most recent appearance while previously operating in a reserve role his position in the rotation remains fluid.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now