Kevin Paredes News: Ends time with Wolfsburg

Paredes is set for free agency, according to his former club.

Paredes signed a four-year deal in 2022 and is not exiting Wolfsburg, with his contract running out as they head to Bundesliga 2. Like most of Wolfsburg's players this season, he was majorly held back by injuries, missing 26 games due to injuries while going unused twice, with foot surgery to begin the season a major reason why. This marks two straight seasons with the club full of injuries, hoping the fitness team can keep him on the field wherever he lands next.