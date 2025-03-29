Kevin Paredes News: Finally returns
Paredes (foot) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Heidenheim.
Paredes is finally making his season debut on the team sheet after a long absence due to a foot injury. He will hope to see some time after his extended time out, although the club may be cautious early on. That said, he should see a decent role once testing his legs out, starting in 15 of his 28 appearances last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now