Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Paredes headshot

Kevin Paredes News: Finally returns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Paredes (foot) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Heidenheim.

Paredes is finally making his season debut on the team sheet after a long absence due to a foot injury. He will hope to see some time after his extended time out, although the club may be cautious early on. That said, he should see a decent role once testing his legs out, starting in 15 of his 28 appearances last season.

Kevin Paredes
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now