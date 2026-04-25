Kevin Paredes headshot

Kevin Paredes News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Paredes (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Gladbach.

Paredes returned to team training after around two months out with muscular issues, earning a spot in the squad after coach Dieter Hecking praised his attitude and the strong impression he had made since coming back. The 22-year-old left winger has been sidelined since February, and Wolfsburg will manage his workload carefully rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup given the length of his absence. A cameo off the bench represents a logical first step in his return as the club navigates the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.

Kevin Paredes
VfL Wolfsburg
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