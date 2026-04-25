Kevin Paredes News: Makes bench Saturday

Paredes (muscular) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Gladbach.

Paredes returned to team training after around two months out with muscular issues, earning a spot in the squad after coach Dieter Hecking praised his attitude and the strong impression he had made since coming back. The 22-year-old left winger has been sidelined since February, and Wolfsburg will manage his workload carefully rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup given the length of his absence. A cameo off the bench represents a logical first step in his return as the club navigates the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.