Kevin Picon Injury: Misses Chivas game with thigh issue

Picon was not in the squad for Saturday's 3-0 loss to Guadalajara due to muscular discomfort in the left thigh.

Picon was unable to extend a streak of four starts, although the team reported that his absence was due to precaution, suggesting he didn't suffer a complex injury. Jose Abella got the nod in the last game and could head back to a substitute role if Picon returns quickly. However, the team's poor defensive form limits either player's value for upcoming fixtures.