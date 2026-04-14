Kevin Picon News: Back from ban

Picon could return to action after being unavailable for one league game due to a red card suspension.

Picon's return gives the Laguneros a defensive boost as they look to end the regular season as well as possible with their playoffs hopes already lost. He has been favored over Jose Abella at right-back during the past couple of months and should aim to regain a primary spot going forward. The rookie has yet to score or assist while tallying nine crosses (four accurate), 16 tackles (eight won) and 13 clearances in nine matches played (seven starts) so far.