Kevin Picon News: Back in starting XI Sunday

Picon (thigh) has been included in Santos' starting lineup to face Puebla on Sunday.

Picon was left out of the previous match against Chivas due to a precautionary decision, so he won't need more rest and could get significant minutes in his return to action. This means Jose Abella will be back among the substitutes for the weekend's clash. The young defender produced multiple clearances in each of his last three games played, while his attacking upside was limited to a few crosses in that span.