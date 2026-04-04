Kevin Picon News: Sent off versus America

Picon was shown a red card in Saturday's meeting with America.

Picon had a card changed by VAR review and ended up leaving early in the second half of this game. The right-back has started in six of the last seven league matches, but is now forced to miss the upcoming trip to Pachuca through suspension, with a recently unproductive Jose Abella available as the top replacement option. The winter signing will have a chance to return to face Atlas on April 19 after serving his ban.