Kevin Rafael Escamilla News: Steady in midfield

Escamilla assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Escamilla was a reliable figure in Quertaro's midfield, despite the loss they suffered to Atlas on Wednesday. In 90 minutes played, the 31 year old tallied one assist, created two chances, was accurate with all five of his long balls, and won five of his nine duels. The assist was Escamilla's first goal contribution of the season, and he will likely start again on Monday against Juarez.