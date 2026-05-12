Kevin Rodriguez Injury: Suffers hamstring issue

Rodriguez was forced off in the 33rd minute of Union Saint-Gilloise's Jupiler Pro League clash against Malines after feeling discomfort in his right hamstring, raising serious concerns over his availability for Ecuador at the World Cup this summer, according to Ole.

Rodriguez went to ground clutching the back of his right leg before requesting a substitution to avoid aggravating the issue, with the severity of the damage yet to be confirmed pending further medical examination. The worst-case scenario is a muscle tear that could sideline him for several weeks and put his World Cup participation in jeopardy, while a simple muscle strain would be far less concerning and should allow him to be available for the tournament. Ecuador and coach Sebastian Beccacece are anxiously awaiting the scan results before having a clearer picture of whether Rodriguez will be part of their squad for the competition this summer.