Kevin Rodriguez News: Plays 45 minutes in friendly

Rodriguez played 45 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Saudi Arabia, confirming his recovery from the adductor issue that had raised serious concerns over his World Cup participation with Ecuador.

Rodriguez had been forced off during a Jupiler Pro League fixture after feeling discomfort in his right adductor, with Ecuador anxiously awaiting scan results before receiving a positive prognosis. His appearance in the friendly against Saudi Arabia puts any lingering doubts to rest, and coach Sebastian Beccacece will be relieved to have one of his key attacking options available and building match sharpness ahead of Ecuador's World Cup opener.