Kevin Rosero headshot

Kevin Rosero Injury: Picks up injury Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Rosero was forced to leave Saturday's game versus FC Juarez in the second half.

Rosero is the only right winger Rayos have used throughout the Clausura season, producing one assist in six games, but he could now be sidelined if he has suffered a significant blow. Still, it remains to be seen if he's actually dealing with that kind of issue. Forward Ricardo Monreal took his place against Bravos and might be deployed on the flank if required in upcoming contests.

Kevin Rosero
Club Necaxa
