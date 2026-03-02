Kevin Rosero News: Plays 31 minutes in loss

Rosero (undisclosed) had one cross (zero accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Leon.

Rosero was available again after dealing with a minor issue, though he had his workload managed as Ricardo Monreal's substitute on the right wing. Considering that the Colombian had started every game of the season before getting hurt, he could be expected to regain a major role in the near future. He's a reliable source of playmaking stats but has failed to score or assist over his last six appearances