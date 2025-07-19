Kevin Rosero News: Posts 11 crosses in win

Rosero registered two shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-1 win versus Queretaro.

Rosero ran all over the right flank as a wing-back, leading the home team in crosses, accurate crosses and duels won against Queretaro. Despite having yet to score or assist, he has played all 180 minutes in the first two weeks of the competitiion, and he has been dangerous through dribbling and playmaking actions. He'll hope to retain a spot in the starting lineup for upcoming contests.