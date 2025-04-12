Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Rosero News: Provides assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Rosero assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 5-3 loss against Pachuca.

Rosero set up Pavel Perez's 32nd-minute equalizer by putting a low ball into the box from the right flank. Other than that, the Colombian led his side with nine duels won and five fouls drawn during the game. The assist was his third in the last four league matchups, making him Rayos' most successful playmaker over that period. He'll look to exploit his speed and dribbling skills if he retains a wing-back role going forward.

Kevin Rosero
Club Necaxa
