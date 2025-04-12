Kevin Rosero News: Provides assist in defeat

Rosero assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 5-3 loss against Pachuca.

Rosero set up Pavel Perez's 32nd-minute equalizer by putting a low ball into the box from the right flank. Other than that, the Colombian led his side with nine duels won and five fouls drawn during the game. The assist was his third in the last four league matchups, making him Rayos' most successful playmaker over that period. He'll look to exploit his speed and dribbling skills if he retains a wing-back role going forward.